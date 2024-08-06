Right-wing extremist riots
London takes social media to task
In view of the ongoing right-wing extremist riots in British cities, the government is holding social media companies accountable: they have a responsibility to delete false information more quickly.
Following a meeting with representatives from TikTok, Facebook parent company Meta, Google and X, Technology Minister Peter Kyle emphasized that the companies have a responsibility to stop the spread of misinformation and hate speech. "There is an enormous amount of content in circulation that the platforms need to deal with quickly."
False reports on social media fuel unrest
According to experts and the media, posts on social media are fueling the unrest. They broke out after three girls were stabbed to death and several children were injured in the north-western English town of Southport on July 29. The false report that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant was spread on various platforms. In fact, a 17-year-old who was born in the UK to Rwandan parents is in custody.
Several police officers were slightly injured in new riots in the southern English port city of Plymouth. Six people were arrested. In the Northern Irish capital Belfast, officers were attacked with incendiary devices. A car was burnt out. Minister Kyle emphasized: "I have made it clear that it is unacceptable for people to use social media to cause harm, suffering and destruction in our society."
The government had previously criticized a post by X boss Elon Musk. "Civil war is inevitable," Musk had written on his platform in response to an anti-migration comment and a video of the riots. "There is no justification for such comments," said a government spokesperson. "What we are witnessing in this country is organized, violent banditry for which there is no place on our streets or on the internet."
