London takes social media to task

False reports on social media fuel unrest

According to experts and the media, posts on social media are fueling the unrest. They broke out after three girls were stabbed to death and several children were injured in the north-western English town of Southport on July 29. The false report that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant was spread on various platforms. In fact, a 17-year-old who was born in the UK to Rwandan parents is in custody.