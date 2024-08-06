Every fifth pupil also swots up during the vacations

Support for financially weak pupils required

Erdost is also calling for more support for local authorities, which are often overstretched financially and in terms of staff, when it comes to vacation care. Low-threshold support should ensure that children receive recreational support regardless of their parents' money. For families at risk of poverty and single parents, the AK is once again insisting on an increase in unemployment benefit and social assistance and the state maintenance guarantee, in addition to targeted support services such as vacation and learning camps.