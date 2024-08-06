10 a.m. in the live ticker
Will Max Kühner ride Elektric Blue to a medal?
Olympic show jumping final in Paris! Max Kühner has his sights set on a medal with Elektric Blue from 10am. We will be reporting live - see below.
Here is the ticker:
Max Kühner qualified for the Olympic show jumping final in Paris on Monday with Elektric Blue. The duo were able to allow themselves one knockdown in the Palace Park of Versailles and finished 26th in the 30-rider final on Tuesday. "It's something special, I also like it here. But I want to add a bit more success, then it will be even better," said medal contender Kühner. Katharina Rhomberg was eliminated in 36th place, Gerfried Puck in 59th.
"Blue felt great and confident, we took it easy," said Kühner, who finished with four penalty points and 73.04 seconds. He didn't really notice that the crossbar fell during the graze and even had to look at the scoreboard once in between. "I wasn't sure, normally you can clearly hear it fall." He then simply approached the two turns a little tighter and had no problems with the time of 79 seconds allowed. The top performance came from French rider Julien Epaillard on Dubai (0/73.07).
"The aim is to take something home"
Jumping with Blue felt easy and natural. "I didn't have to fight anywhere or support him particularly hard to make it work," said Kühner. Nevertheless, he was "totally nervous" while waiting to see if he would stay in the first thirty. He watched quietly on the sidelines. "And I was still lying in the hammock with Blue in the box. He either rocks me, or I gray him. We take it in turns." In any case, Blue is fit. "I'm looking forward to Tuesday with him. Our aim is to take something with us."
