Will Max Kühner ride Elektric Blue to a medal?

"The aim is to take something home"

Jumping with Blue felt easy and natural. "I didn't have to fight anywhere or support him particularly hard to make it work," said Kühner. Nevertheless, he was "totally nervous" while waiting to see if he would stay in the first thirty. He watched quietly on the sidelines. "And I was still lying in the hammock with Blue in the box. He either rocks me, or I gray him. We take it in turns." In any case, Blue is fit. "I'm looking forward to Tuesday with him. Our aim is to take something with us."