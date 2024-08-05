7 fatalities at the weekend
Sad result: 16 road deaths in one week
In the past week, there have been a total of 16 road deaths in Austria. Seven of them died tragically at the weekend alone. This sad result has now been published by the Ministry of the Interior.
Five car drivers, four motorcycle drivers, two e-scooter drivers, two car passengers, one light motorcycle driver, one e-bike driver and one cargo bike driver died in the accidents.
Car driver (48) died in Burgenland
For example, there were shocking scenes in Burgenland on Sunday. At around 5.45 a.m., the silver car of a Hungarian woman (48) collided with an oncoming estate car and a following car for reasons that are as yet unexplained. All help came too late for the woman.
Teenagers burnt to death in e-car
In Upper Austria, two teenagers (17 and 18 years old) were also killed after a head-on crash into a tree, as the electric car caught fire and both burned to death in the car.
Motorcycle collides with truck
There was also a serious accident in Lower Austria, for example. A motorcycle collided head-on with a turning truck. The biker died at the scene of the accident.
There was also a terrible road accident on the A1 near Vienna last week, resulting in one fatality. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A dog survived the accident unharmed.
Most died in Lower Austria
A total of five people died in Lower Austria, four in Upper Austria, three in Styria, two in Vienna and one each in Burgenland and Tyrol. The main causes of accidents include carelessness/distraction, inappropriate speed and overtaking. In five cases, the cause has not yet been clarified.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.