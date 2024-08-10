Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present pets who are looking for a new home.
Lillifee (five months old) came to TierQuarTier Vienna as part of an official acceptance procedure. She is a very active and social creature who is waiting for a new, loving home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.atmelden.
Strudel (ten months old) is a friendly male dog who is full of energy and drive and still wants to discover a lot of the world. He reacts to people in an approachable way and usually greets them enthusiastically. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Diva (seven years old) has unfortunately been waiting for a home for a long time. She has made great progress: she has built up trust in people, accepts the muzzle and has learned commands. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Antonia (six years old) is a sensitive rough-haired dachshund bitch who needs a lot of rest and attention. She is looking for a loving home with experienced dog owners who will give her enough time to build up trust. If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Unfortunately,Pauli is anything but relaxed at the moment. He lacks something to do and space to let off steam. What the cuddly, eight-year-old cat needs is a spacious, child-free home with secure outdoor access and a purring playmate at his side. Cat lovers please call 0680/157 78 57.
Balu (three years old) is an obedient and good-natured Caucasian shepherd mix. This giant of a dog is waiting for a home with an experienced, sporty family who are aware of the character traits and needs of a guard dog. We are looking for a home with a garden. Interested parties please call 0699/11 31 41 40.
Diamond is a cuddly, playful and kind-hearted mixed-breed male (two years old). This sad little fellow, who recently lost his dog friend, is looking for a loving home with people who have a lot of time for him. Anyone interested should call 0664/99 63 90 98.
Morena (12) is a friendly dog who never leaves the side of people she knows and bonds strongly with them. The twelve-year-old sniffer is a little unsure of strangers at first. With whom will Morena find her forever home? Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shila is open to people and is enthusiastic about many things. If you give her treats, you will quickly become her favorite. The friendly, seven-year-old dog knows the basic commands and wears a muzzle without any problems. She is still being trained to walk on a lead. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Richard - found running free in Vienna - is a bright little fellow (four months young) who loves to romp around and play with his rabbit friends. He is looking for a new home with other rabbits. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Kiwi and Coco are being given away with a heavy heart due to the health of their owners. The cuddly, three-year-old cats have been living together in an apartment with a secure balcony. With which cat lover will they find happiness? If you are interested, please call 0676/462 42 65.
These three healthy puppies will be given away (also individually) to loving pet owners. The rescued females were born in February, have received veterinary care and are ready to move in with their families. For more information call 0664/283 00 23.
We are looking for a single place in a quiet area for the people-friendly, two-year-old bulldog mix Trixie, who enjoys being stroked more than anything else, . She does not like small four-legged friends, so dog experience is required. For more information call 0664/540 32 81.
The knee-high, three-year-old mixed-breed male Berti loves children and also likes cats. Unfortunately, he has lost his home and is now eagerly waiting for a family to take him into their hearts. If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Due to a change in the owner's circumstances and a lack of space and time, Silvester and Tweety are looking for a new home together. The cuddly and playful cat brothers - they are four and a half years old - need lots of loving attention and a place to live with plenty of opportunities to play, hide and retreat. Cat lovers should contact us on 0664/191 04 15.
Due to her initial skepticism, Labella needs the necessary distance and time to make contact. Once the ice has been broken, however, the cuddly and inquisitive nature of the two-year-old bitch comes to the fore. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mamacita is a very active female rabbit who likes to hop around all day. She was found with her nine babies in a courtyard in Vienna. Having recovered from the shock, the one-year-old long-eared rabbit is now ready to move into a home with her own kind. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at
With her outgoing, friendly nature, Emba quickly wraps everyone around her finger and enjoys attention to the full. Especially when treats are involved, the lively dog - she is two years old - is enthusiastic about many things. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Houdini and his family were dumped in a courtyard in Vienna. The four-month-old male rabbit is now waiting for a home where he can enjoy his life with other rabbits. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Cookie is an active, fun-loving boy! As soon as he trusts someone, he is very affectionate and loyal. In order to overcome his bad experiences with men and develop into a confident, relaxed companion, the six-year-old male needs owners who enjoy training him together. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ella is an exuberant, cheerful dog who is not yet able to fully assess her strength. The four-year-old sniffer is very friendly and cuddly with people she knows, but she is skeptical with strangers and needs a long period of getting to know them. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ten adorable mixed-breed puppies (two of them in the picture) are currently waiting for good homes at the Schandl boarding kennels. Responsible owners who would like to get to know the bright bunch of rascals should contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Tyson (six years old) did not have an easy start and still had a lot to learn - but thanks to the loving care, training and attention at the Schandl boarding kennel, the American Staff male is ready for his new forever home. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Brunhilde (two months old), Uschi (four months old) and Erika (approx. six months old) are curious and lively rats. These lovely furry friends are playful and enjoy romping around together. They are intelligent, trusting and learn quickly. If you are interested, please call 0676/448 02 34.
Snowy (one year old) is very people-oriented, he does not tolerate other dogs around him. We are looking for a loving single home with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0677/621 215 08.
The two chinchillas Chimichurri (two years old) and Sepperl (nine years old) are looking for a home together. Chimichurri unfortunately has poor eyesight, but is nevertheless brave and trusting. Chinchillas are very social and intelligent animals and would like a spacious and varied enclosure. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
The pretty cat Küsschen (two years old) lives up to her name. The friendly velvet paw greets her visitors in a friendly and shy manner - pats and attention are of course a must. In keeping with her age, she is very active and full of zest for action. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Jakob (eight years old) is a friendly dog, but does not immediately seek contact with strangers. If you leave him alone and don't push him, he will come by himself to check out the situation. Depending on his mood, he can also be bribed with a treat or two or enjoys a few cuddles. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Pit Bull Terrier Speedy (four years old) is a friendly and very cuddly dog who can only show his affectionate nature when he trusts someone. He is easily unsettled in unfamiliar situations and needs the support of his owner. This handsome male dog is looking for a relaxed home with experienced and patient people at his side. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Four still somewhat shy velvet paws (two in the picture) aged ten months are waiting for cuddly homes with cat lovers who can offer them the opportunity to go outside (secure garden) after a short acclimatization period. For more information about the quartet, please call 0676/364 21 16.
Blacky (eight months old) did not have an easy start. The active hunting terrier mix loves to run around in the meadows. He is looking for a single home with sporty, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0650/536 66 55.
Quentin (four years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The cuddly tomcat suffers from chronic gastritis and needs special food. We are looking for a loving home with the possibility of secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/463 09 98.
Milana (three months old) is a bright rabbit lady. She loves romping around with her fellow rabbits and digging up the earth in her enclosure. Milana is looking for a loving home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Stella (two years old) does not seem to have had any good experiences with people so far. She is very active and loves long walks. We are looking for people who will respond to her needs. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Matcha (three years old) is friendly but rather shy. If you give this good-natured dog enough time, she will gradually thaw out and show her lively and funny nature. She is looking for a forever home on the outskirts of the city with experienced dog owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
American Staffordshire Terrier Punto (four years old) is people-friendly, but a little impetuous. This lively male dog has not known much in his life so far. He was kept in a cellar and confiscated. Isolated from the outside world in his past, he is beginning to catch up in small steps. He is already familiar with a harness and lead and is eager to participate in muzzle training, albeit with a somewhat coarse motor skills. His new home should be quiet and child-free so that he can relax. As his behavior towards other animals has to be found out when he can wear his muzzle without stress, no information can be given at the moment. Dog owners who are interested in Punto must be prepared to get to know him over a longer period of time (sponsorship with adoption, support from our trainers). Interested parties can contact us by telephone on 0699/166 040 74 or by e-mail at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The Labrador mix Cosmo (seven years old) came to Tierschutz Austria in July 2020 through a partner organization from Croatia. He is unsure of strangers, but is very friendly after getting to know them. This handsome male gets on very well with other dogs and loves to play with them. Cats, small animals and small children should not be allowed in Cosmo's new home. His carers are busy practising with him, which is why he has already mastered the basic commands very well. He also walks well on a lead and is house-trained at the shelter. This gentle giant would make a good second dog and would love a new home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mixed-breed male Gismo (fourteen years old) needs a short introductory phase with strangers and other dogs. This lively male dog is good in the car, could be left alone for a while in his last home, walks well on the lead and is house-trained. We are looking for a quiet, barrier-free home for this little guy - his eyesight is already a bit poor due to his age - with people with dog experience, without children and without other dogs outside the big city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Ferdi and Seppi (dewormed, neutered) currently live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. The two inseparable goat friends always bring a good mood to their surroundings with their cheerful nature. They enjoy being pampered and need a caregiver who gives them regular cuddles and loving attention. Anyone interested can call 0660/348 98 63 or email office@tierschutzverein.at.
Phoebe (two years old) is a friendly, good-natured but very lively mixed-breed dog. She is a real whirlwind who loves to romp around in the meadows with other dogs. She is looking for a home with active, stable dog owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Pueblo (two years old) is a real bundle of energy and a real powerhouse. He can hardly wait to explore the world together with his new owners. Many situations still stress this dear fellow, so we are looking for confident owners who can show him the right behavior. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Coco (six years old) needs time to build up trust. The pretty American Staffordshire Terrier is house-trained, walks well on a lead and likes to go for rides in the car. For the initial phase in his new home, the handsome boy should have an area to retreat to. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The fit and smart senior dog Whiskey is friendly and loves to cuddle. The male dog learns quickly and likes to learn, which is why he is looking for a place on the outskirts of town with experienced owners who enjoy training together. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The handsome American Pitt Bull Terrier Ferdinand (four years old) needs a short introductory phase, after which he is friendly and loves to cuddle. Other dogs are not his friends. Ferdi knows the basic commands, is easy to call off and travels well in the car. In his future home, he only needs to be ignored at first when strangers visit, then he quickly makes friends. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Leon has lost his home because his wife had a stroke and his owner already has enough to do caring for his wife. He quickly settled in at the shelter, has become a wild cuddler and is very well behaved. He deserves a nice retirement with patient and understanding people who will also reliably give him his medication (which he takes well). If you are interested, please call 0676/419 19 18.
The lively Pomsky male Lou (two years old) combines the look and characteristics of a Miniature Spitz and a Siberian Husky: howling like a Husky and the jittery disposition of a Spitz. Lou is looking for a quiet home with experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The funny and somewhat crazy mongrel duo Peter and Kata need time at the beginning to build up trust. They are looking for a loving, childless home on the quiet outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
As his owner can no longer look after Slash (eleven years old), he has to be given away with a heavy heart. The good-natured mixed-breed dog is looking for a quiet, loving home. Anyone interested should call 0664/593 81 32.
Schwafi (about 13 years old) unfortunately has a thyroid condition (hyperthyroidism) and a heart murmur (improves with every check-up). He is currently living in a foster home where he is not showing any problems. Schwafi is constantly gaining weight and will soon be in the normal range; his thyroid gland is also almost in the normal range - but he will still need thyroid medication and blood tests for the rest of his life. If you are interested, please call 0660/444 77 37.
The friendly male terrier Madock (nine years old) is bursting with energy. Due to his active and lively nature, he is sometimes a little boisterous. He is therefore looking for a quiet place with experienced owners. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Herd guard dog Calimero (three years old) impresses with his cheerful, open-minded and somewhat stubborn character. This gentle giant is looking for a cuddly forever home with a large plot of land - which he can look after - and steadfast owners. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Moussaka (three years old) loves to roam around in nature. He is therefore looking for a cuddly single place with the opportunity to roam free. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
The lively Labrador dog Eby (four years old) has not known much in her life so far. This friendly furry friend gets on well with other dogs and walks well on a lead. We are looking for a loving forever home on the quiet outskirts of the city for this lively furry friend. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an email to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Sheep poodle Cassie (five years old) had to go to the animal shelter because her owner passed away. The lively dog needs a period of getting to know people to build up trust. Due to her health problems (HD, arthrosis), she needs a home without barriers. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an email to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Seduce (three years old) is an insecure and shy dog who has known very little. She is affectionate with people she knows. We are looking for a loving home where she can finally settle down. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mavis (six years old) is a friendly dog who initially needs time to build up trust. This pretty furry friend is waiting for a home with experienced owners who will continue to train her diligently. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Luna and her sister Frida (one year old, neutered) are inseparable. The cuddly kitties are therefore looking for a home together with the possibility of secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0676/417 88 74.
The reserved mixed-breed dog Marwell (two years old) needs time to get to know other dogs in order to build up trust. She gets on well with other dogs. This shy, sensitive dog needs a quiet forever home in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The lively Jack Russell Terrier lady Bella (four years old) is friendly, but also very easily stressed, which is typical of the breed. She is therefore looking for a home with patient dog owners on the outskirts of the city. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Spike is a bright, active male dog. However, the seven-year-old four-legged friend is afraid of strangers. However, with the help of a familiar person, he quickly overcomes his insecurities. He enjoys being close to his caregivers, eagerly gives out slobbery kisses and increasingly demands to be stroked. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively mixed-breed male Hero (five years old) is friendly and gets on well with other dogs. The strong bundle of energy is looking for a home with active people. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Lucky and Lucy (ten months old, neutered) are both lively and in need of cuddles. The brother and sister are looking for a loving forever home together. If you are interested, please call 0699/140 096 51.
Michaela (one year old) has not known much so far. The friendly mixed-breed dog is lively and enjoys romping around with other dogs. She is looking for a loving home on the outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an email to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Leyla (one year old) did not have an easy start. The pretty mixed-breed dog needs time at the beginning to build up trust. She is looking for a quiet forever home with experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/109 07 45.
Balu (four years old) had to be surrendered due to excessive demands. The obedient Australian Shepherd needs time at the beginning to build up trust. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0676/377 52 43.
Slowly but surely, the insecure Shar-Pei dog Sunrise (she is four years old and currently lives at the Assisi-Hof Stockerau of the Austrian Animal Welfare Association) is gaining confidence and has developed into a curious nose over the past few months. She is now ready for an adventure in life. We are looking for dog-experienced people who can give this lovely sniffer the security she needs, provide her with plenty to do and exercise and enjoy training her together. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Lilly (eleven years old) has been very frightened since the death of her owner. The sensitive feline would like a quiet home with secure outdoor access with patient people. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
Dabian (five months old) was found running free at a petrol station. He is a friendly rabbit who is hoping for a new home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Born in 2010, Teddy is a lovely mixed-breed grandpa who loves people. Due to his age, Teddy already has some motor problems with his legs and walks somewhat uncoordinated - so he needs a barrier-free, ground-level home - his liver values are elevated and he suffers from a liver tumor. He therefore receives supportive medication for his liver and cortisone. As he sometimes defends his food, children should not live in the same household. We are therefore urgently looking for a place of mercy for Teddy in a quiet environment where he can enjoy his twilight years. Anyone interested can contact us by telephone on 01/699 24 50 or by e-mail at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The handsome mixed-breed dog Hamlet (two years old) is friendly but insecure. New stimuli on walks still stress the otherwise cool guy a little - but he is already making progress in this respect. We are looking for a quiet home in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mr. Sinep (two years old) was found running loose on the street. He is an adorable rabbit who is currently waiting for a new home at TierQuarTier Vienna. Mr. Sinep is very friendly and curious and loves to explore his enclosure and discover new things. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mastin mix male Ferdinand is eleven months old. The gentle giant is waiting for a home with a secure garden and possibly a suitable second dog in a rural area. If you are interested, please call 0676/940 40 14.
Goethe (one year old) is a lively and curious rabbit who is looking for a home with other rabbits. This playful little fellow loves to hop around and dig in the ground. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Zuco (one year old) is a very bright young cat. He is not a friend of other cats and avoids them. We are looking for a cuddly single place for this pretty velvet paw. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50-52 or send an e-mail to katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Gea (three years old) is friendly and outgoing. The good-natured Kangal mix bitch is looking for a dog-experienced person who appreciates her typical breed characteristics. If you are interested, please call 0676/394 45 70.
Due to an allergy, Lilly (pictured) and Dexter (nine years old) had to be given away. The two shy velvet paws need time to gain confidence. They are looking for a loving home. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Selma is a real cuddly cat who can't get enough of being stroked. The fifteen-year-old velvet paw is waiting for a single place with people who have a lot of time to spoil her. Due to her diabetes, the sociable patient needs special food and insulin injections. If she is adopted as a foster animal, the costs will be covered. Anyone interested in finding out more should call 0660/348 98 63.
Castro is an extremely cuddly and curious cat who likes to be the center of attention and go on discovery tours. Due to diabetes, he needs special food and insulin injections. With whom will he finally find warmth and security? Anyone interested in finding out more about this ten-year-old cat in need of love should call 0660/348 98 63.
Baghira - one year old - is shy and curious at the same time. You can build up trust with her through food. As she loves to play with other paws, we are looking for a home with a loving second cat. Interested parties can contact us by telephone on 01/699 24 50 or by e-mail at katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Xena is a three-year-old, very bright and trusting female cat. As she is not always friendly towards other cats, we are looking for a home (apartment with a secure terrace or secure outdoor access) where she can be a lone princess. If you are interested, please call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Valentina (one year old) needs time at the beginning. Once the pretty velvet paw has built up trust, she is very cuddly. She is looking for a cuddly forever home. Interested parties should call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
As the owner was unfortunately no longer able to look after Minouche (three years old) , the pretty cat had to be relinquished. She is a little reserved at first, but once she has built up trust, she is very playful and loves cuddles. We are looking for a cuddly single cat. If you are interested, please call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
