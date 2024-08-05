Kennedy dumped dead bear cub in Central Park

"We thought it would be amusing"

Some of his group - in a drunken state - then had the idea of leaving the carcass in Central Park and making it look as if the bear had been hit by a bicycle. He happened to have the old vehicle in his car. "We thought it would be amusing," the presidential candidate justified himself. "The next day it was on all the TV stations," Kennedy told actress Roseanne Barr in the X video. "I just thought: 'Oh my God, what have I done?"