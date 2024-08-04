Heads of the provinces want uniform social assistance

Permanent aid only in absolutely exceptional cases

What does he mean? First of all - as proposed by Chancellor Nehammer (ÖVP) - social assistance should not be paid out "from day one". And would have to be reduced after six months. Benefits should always be linked to the willingness to learn our language and to qualifications. "It must be clear that someone is making an effort to integrate into the labor market." Permanent assistance should only be provided in absolutely exceptional cases - if someone is unable to work.