Heads of the provinces want uniform social assistance
After the bizarre Viennese social welfare cases became known, the heads of the provinces are now making clear demands. Christopher Drexler and Markus Wallner (both ÖVP), for example, believe that the current social welfare regulations urgently need to be questioned.
It can't go on like this! The Governor of Vorarlberg, Markus Wallner (ÖVP), makes clear demands in the debate about bizarre excesses in social assistance. There must be new, much stricter regulations - and these must also apply uniformly throughout the country.
4600 euros in social welfare for a family of nine from Syria, and as much as 5000 for a family of ten. These recently publicized cases from Vienna sparked a heated discussion.
Vienna reaps fierce criticism from federal states
While SPÖ Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker fervently defends Vienna's generosity, the federal provinces are hailing fierce criticism. Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) put it sharply: "This stoic non-reaction from Vienna is unbearable."
Because the world has changed since the great wave of refugees in 2015. Wallner: "We can't pretend that nothing has changed." However, the issue of social welfare has been "covered up" and people don't want to talk about it. "But that's no longer possible, we have to take other paths," demands the Vorarlberg native.
Where can I get what? It is no longer difficult for people in all corners of the world to find out where they can get the most help.
Permanent aid only in absolutely exceptional cases
What does he mean? First of all - as proposed by Chancellor Nehammer (ÖVP) - social assistance should not be paid out "from day one". And would have to be reduced after six months. Benefits should always be linked to the willingness to learn our language and to qualifications. "It must be clear that someone is making an effort to integrate into the labor market." Permanent assistance should only be provided in absolutely exceptional cases - if someone is unable to work.
It is certainly not acceptable to pay out the same amount for every child, even in large families. Wallner: "Of course you have to consider a family as a household community."
Condition for future coalition negotiations?
When will all this be implemented? The Governor of Vorarlberg would like to see an initiative from the outgoing government. If this does not succeed, then it would be a condition for the next government negotiations.
Wallner's colleague Christopher Drexler (also ÖVP) is also calling for this. The Styrian governor also demands "that we have to question these systems as a whole". This must happen urgently in the government negotiations after the elections.
