“I thought I was finished now”

Much discussion after accident

Accidents involving elderly drivers happen again and again. Last November, a motorcyclist even lost his life when an 82-year-old overlooked him when turning and fatally injured him. In the krone.at readers' forum, the news of the accident has been stirring up the waters again since Thursday. Many users take a critical view of older drivers. "If you can no longer tell the difference between the accelerator and brake pedal, you have no business being on the road!" wrote one user, who was applauded by other forum members: "How much more needs to happen before there are mandatory checks for older road users?"