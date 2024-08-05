Altach sporting director Roli Kirchler is thunderstruck

The shouts of "Standfest out" that echoed through the Altach Cashpoint Arena after the 2-1 defeat against Tirol were unheard of in this form in the Rheindorf. And they obviously didn't miss their mark. Sporting director Roland Kirchler heard them, as did everyone else responsible at Altach. The poor performance of Jäger and Co. have raised the mood to boiling point, and it is quite possible that it will soon explode. Whether Standfest will actually be the victim of the current crisis remains to be seen. The fact is, however, that the Styrian, who is well liked in Altach on a personal level, is counted out. And must deliver as quickly as possible if he is to stay on.