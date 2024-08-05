Vorteilswelt
After a botched start

Altach sporting director Roli Kirchler is thunderstruck

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 08:25

Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler announces decisive changes after the 2-1 defeat in the league opener against Tirol. Club boss Peter Pfanner expects a quick and reliable analysis of the situation.

comment0 Kommentare

"I can't accept either the game at Donaufeld or the first Bundesliga appearance like that," said Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler angrily after the home defeat against Tirol, "we have to have the ambition to beat both. We have the better squad."

Kirchler announced a decision for the coming week - what kind of decision he left open. The Tyrolean also addressed the "Standfest out" calls: "The spectators have a good feeling about the situation." Doesn't sound like a job guarantee for Joachim Standfest, who has been the SCRA coach with the third-longest tenure in the Bundesliga for a few days now. As of today, heads are smoking in the offices at Schnabelholz.

Altach president Peter Pfanner calls for an analysis of the situation. (Bild: SCR Altach)
Altach president Peter Pfanner calls for an analysis of the situation.
(Bild: SCR Altach)

The goal is clear: the crisis that has arrived in the Rheindorf must disappear as quickly as possible. "Everyone is aware of the disappointing start, we didn't expect it to be like this. It's up to the sports director, I expect a clear analysis this week. Then the board will make a decision accordingly," says club boss Peter Pfanner on the current situation. 

Also an assessment from "Krone" columnist and Altach expert Elred Faisst:

It's time for change

The shouts of "Standfest out" that echoed through the Altach Cashpoint Arena after the 2-1 defeat against Tirol were unheard of in this form in the Rheindorf. And they obviously didn't miss their mark. Sporting director Roland Kirchler heard them, as did everyone else responsible at Altach. The poor performance of Jäger and Co. have raised the mood to boiling point, and it is quite possible that it will soon explode. Whether Standfest will actually be the victim of the current crisis remains to be seen. The fact is, however, that the Styrian, who is well liked in Altach on a personal level, is counted out. And must deliver as quickly as possible if he is to stay on.

Whether an ultimatum will get the Rheindörfler back on track is questionable. The fact is that a lot has to change in the team structure. This applies to coach Standfest just as much as to a potential successor. Courage is now required. Unpopular decisions must be made and implemented. No matter who it affects. Clinging to encrusted team structures must come to an end as quickly as possible.

Even if not all the new signings are fit yet, a different team should line up for the LASK game than in the first two unsuccessful games. Because the current starting line-up clearly demonstrated its lack of form in the Cup and against Tirol.

 

Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
