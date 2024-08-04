“But Enzo Diessl is Europe’s greatest talent!”

Only Susanne Gogl-Walli and Christiane Wildschek have so far reached the Olympic 400m semifinals in the women's 400m. The Upper Austrian wants to do it again. She can achieve this goal directly from the preliminary heat or from the hopeful heat. She has every reason to believe that she can achieve this, as she has always shown her top form at the season's high point. She reached the semi-finals at the 2021 Olympics and the World Championships (2022, 2023), as well as the final at this year's European Championships. Added to this are her outstanding indoor results, such as at the 2024 World Championships (6th) and the 2023 European Championships (4th). There she replaced Karoline Käfer as the record holder. The Carinthian, who incidentally already competed at the 1972 Games as a 17-year-old, is (still) the number 1 in the ÖLV outdoor field with 50.62, ahead of her with 50.87.