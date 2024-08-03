Austria record a commanding win against Kufstein

"We're going up again," sang the Austria fans shortly before the end of the match. Their team made it clear right from the start which direction they wanted to take in the Westliga opener against Kufstein and throughout the rest of the season. The "Mission Promotion" should finally succeed. The Violets dominated, pressed high up the pitch and took an early lead (5th) after a cross by striker Johannes Zottl. Just under half an hour later (34'), Marinko Sorda was completely free to head home from Schwaighofer's cross in the five-yard box - 2:0. Volkert made it 2:0 shortly after the restart (49').