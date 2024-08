Hiking route and passport of a thick skull

Norbert Trawöger, the scion of a family of musicians, was gripped by his enthusiasm for the music of the great composer Anton Bruckner from an early age - and never let go. The flautist, who is also Artistic Director of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz, tells of this in his book "Bruckner! Journal of a Passion" (Residenz Verlag, €22). He takes a sideways look at the composer's life and even enters into a dialog with Bruckner as he writes letters to the "Herr Doctor" and discusses musical experiences with him. Very entertaining!