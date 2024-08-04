LIVE from 5pm: Rapid hosts champions Sturm Graz!

"We realize what we do on the pitch makes sense!"

Nenad Cvetkovic is expected to be in the Rapid starting line-up for the first time this season, while Louis Schaub could make the squad after recovering from an infection. His coach Robert Klauß spoke of a "good feeling after three wins from the first three competition games this summer. We are taking our confidence with us. We realize that what we do on the pitch makes sense, is well-rounded and also leads to results."