LIVE from 5pm: Rapid hosts champions Sturm Graz!

For Austria's reigning double winners, the new Bundesliga season starts with a cracker: Sturm Graz face Rapid away from home today and the clash with the Hütteldorfer will probably be the first indication of their current form! The Viennese have been in competition mode for some time now - only on Thursday did they secure their place in the 3rd Europa League qualifying round with a 6:1 home win against Wisla Krakow.
"We lacked that last bit of sharpness and concentration!"
Sturm, on the other hand, have only played one competitive match, and it was not very glorious. The previous week, they struggled to reach the second round of the ÖFB Cup with a 4:2 win after extra time at Kremser SC. "We lacked that last bit of sharpness and concentration, but we remained calm even in difficult phases. The percentages that were lacking in Krems will be needed against Rapid," warned Sturm coach Christian Ilzer.
The Styrian is looking forward to what he described as the "most atmospheric away match of the season" and congratulated Rapid on their "impressive performance" against Wisla. "We are prepared for a difficult task." Ilzer has great respect for the Green-Whites. "They have made very coherent transfers and there is good cooperation between the coach and the sporting director. It's clear what they want."
"They won't play an inappropriate role!"
Ilzer therefore believes the Viennese team will have a strong season. "They won't play an inappropriate role in this championship. They have brought in the right players in all formations and together they represent a very clear idea."
But Ilzer also has a high opinion of his own squad. "Physically, we are at a top level," affirmed the 46-year-old, but also qualified: "Improvement processes in the head are still possible in order to further develop the process of the winning gene." Last season's successes are to be confirmed. "Last season, we built an extremely high tower out of many stones. Now we want to start with three stones," said Ilzer.
The game will probably come too soon for Otar Kiteishvili, but Tomi Horvat and Alexander Prass, who have been struggling recently, are likely to start. The latter has been repeatedly linked with a move to a top league in recent weeks. "But he's still one of us," emphasized Ilzer.
"We realize what we do on the pitch makes sense!"
Nenad Cvetkovic is expected to be in the Rapid starting line-up for the first time this season, while Louis Schaub could make the squad after recovering from an infection. His coach Robert Klauß spoke of a "good feeling after three wins from the first three competition games this summer. We are taking our confidence with us. We realize that what we do on the pitch makes sense, is well-rounded and also leads to results."
Nevertheless, the 39-year-old still identified plenty of room for improvement. "I'm not quite as satisfied with the opening away from the goalkeeper, we're too hectic there, don't find the spaces, need more conviction in our actions. We also still have steps to take in our pressing, we haven't been challenged as much there yet," said Klauß.
The German does not see the two European Cup games as a disadvantage ahead of the clash with Sturm. "We're a bit more tired, we've been under a lot of pressure, but we've had extra games where we've been able to find ourselves as a team. In the end, the one outweighs the other."
Graz are "a team with intensity, power and physicality. We know Sturm from last season, so nothing will have changed in terms of their approach." Last season, Rapid remained winless against the Styrians, and in the spring they even suffered three defeats within 13 days, including the bitter 2-1 defeat in the Cup final in Klagenfurt. Around 19,000 tickets had been sold for the match at the Allianz Stadium by Friday, with around 2,000 Sturm fans expected.
