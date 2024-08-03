Farmers protest against diocese: “Will resign”

Dismissal before the first harvest

Farmer Josef Freismuth has a similar view: he will lose around ten percent of his previous land as a result of the new allocation. He could not go along with the prices now being asked. "These are dubious offers." The result, he says, is that the death of farmers and industrial agriculture will be further promoted. The well-known organic farmer Martina Schmit is also concerned. She has invested a lot of money in recent years to revitalize the soil, and this year is the first harvest. "And even before the harvest, we had already been given notice." Because she had already invested so much money, she could not get out and would pay the higher rent.