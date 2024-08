ÖOC boss would have “personally expected more”

Medal target remains

Stoss said that he was sticking to the medal target of five to ten that he had set before the Summer Games. "You can definitely still consider that, I don't want to revise it. But it's not a wish for Santa Claus, it's the Olympic Games. We are still upbeat and optimistic. I'm convinced we'll celebrate another medal or two." It's roughly half-time. "We can look forward to a very exciting second half."