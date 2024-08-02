Dog bite victim: “Magistrate does not check”

Fightingdog bit dog and man

The bite incident took place on November 7, 2023 in the evening in Hans-Lechner-Park near Bayerhamerstraße in Salzburg. The one-and-a-half-year-old fighting dog was not wearing a lead or muzzle. "Unofficially, many people do that there," says the accused. A Portuguese man living in Salzburg was sitting on the bench with a friend, next to four dogs. "Suddenly a pit bull comes from the right. At first I thought he was going to attack the woman. Then he grabbed my dog by the throat." The man intervened to free his dog. His finger was bitten in the process. "My dog was badly injured and barely survived. And the tip of my finger is now numb, he hit a nerve," said the victim.