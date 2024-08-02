Bernhard Amann wants to give it another go

The field of campaigners for the state election on October 13 is taking shape: On the one hand, the "WIR" platform led by Christoph Alton has already submitted the necessary declarations of support to the state electoral authority, while on the other, veteran politician Bernhard Amann has announced his fourth attempt at a seat in the Vorarlberg state parliament. "It will probably work once," said Amann at the presentation of "Vorarlberg Anders" on Thursday. What Alton and Amann have in common is that they have been involved in shaping municipal politics in the towns of Feldkirch and Hohenems for years - and also their age: both are 70 years old.