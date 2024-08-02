State election
Bernhard Amann wants to give it another go
The upcoming Vorarlberg provincial election is encouraging some people to awaken their own political fighting spirit and collect signatures - like Bernhard Amann.
The field of campaigners for the state election on October 13 is taking shape: On the one hand, the "WIR" platform led by Christoph Alton has already submitted the necessary declarations of support to the state electoral authority, while on the other, veteran politician Bernhard Amann has announced his fourth attempt at a seat in the Vorarlberg state parliament. "It will probably work once," said Amann at the presentation of "Vorarlberg Anders" on Thursday. What Alton and Amann have in common is that they have been involved in shaping municipal politics in the towns of Feldkirch and Hohenems for years - and also their age: both are 70 years old.
Amann has the edge in terms of political experience and is probably also better known in Vorarlberg. Amann, whose father was mayor of Hohenems, is a convinced anarchist, never at a loss for a good line and calls his CV a "chronicle of unrest". He has already tried to enter the state parliament three times (1999-2004), his best result is 2.28 percent - however, a five percent share of the vote is required to enter the state parliament. Amann is running with lawyer Anton Schäfer at his side and in the formal framework of a citizens' list - in his own words against encrusted party politics, against exclusion, for the support of each individual.
Not covering up problems
The decision to run was only made a week ago and the collection of signatures is going well. Schäfer explained that they would probably be through in ten days. Amann criticized the fact that social problems were being covered up. Instead, they should be addressed and solutions sought. With regard to the current policy, he noted that it was not changing people's lives for the better. He also regretted that a joint candidacy with the KPÖ was not possible due to a party decision by the Communists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.