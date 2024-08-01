Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Due to the situation in Israel

AUA flight to Tel Aviv had to turn back

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 13:26

An AUA flight from Vienna to Tel Aviv had to turn back on Thursday night due to the security situation, an Austrian Airlines spokeswoman confirmed.

comment0 Kommentare

However, the situation was not critical at any time. It was a precautionary measure due to the unclear security situation in the Middle East.

AUA crisis team meets
According to the spokeswoman, an Austrian Airlines crisis team will meet on Thursday to assess the situation for AUA flights to Tel Aviv and for overflights in the region.

Lufthansa flight also stopped
AUA's parent company Lufthansa also canceled an onward flight from Cyprus to Tel Aviv during the night for safety reasons. The aircraft had previously landed at Larnaca Airport from Munich as planned in order to fly to Israel with a new crew, a company spokesperson announced according to dpa. However, this onward flight was canceled because Iran had temporarily closed its airspace in the early hours of the morning. Lufthansa therefore did not consider the safety of the flights to Tel Aviv to be guaranteed.

Following the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday morning, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants a direct attack on Israel, according to a report. On Thursday, Israel also declared the military chief of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas, Mohammed Deif, dead.

Israeli army on high alert
Previously, the killing of a Hezbollah commander in the Lebanese capital Beirut had also led to high tension in the Middle East. According to media reports, the Israeli army is on high alert in anticipation of possible retaliatory strikes following the attacks in Beirut and Tehran.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf