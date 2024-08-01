Due to the situation in Israel
AUA flight to Tel Aviv had to turn back
An AUA flight from Vienna to Tel Aviv had to turn back on Thursday night due to the security situation, an Austrian Airlines spokeswoman confirmed.
However, the situation was not critical at any time. It was a precautionary measure due to the unclear security situation in the Middle East.
AUA crisis team meets
According to the spokeswoman, an Austrian Airlines crisis team will meet on Thursday to assess the situation for AUA flights to Tel Aviv and for overflights in the region.
Lufthansa flight also stopped
AUA's parent company Lufthansa also canceled an onward flight from Cyprus to Tel Aviv during the night for safety reasons. The aircraft had previously landed at Larnaca Airport from Munich as planned in order to fly to Israel with a new crew, a company spokesperson announced according to dpa. However, this onward flight was canceled because Iran had temporarily closed its airspace in the early hours of the morning. Lufthansa therefore did not consider the safety of the flights to Tel Aviv to be guaranteed.
Following the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday morning, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants a direct attack on Israel, according to a report. On Thursday, Israel also declared the military chief of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas, Mohammed Deif, dead.
Israeli army on high alert
Previously, the killing of a Hezbollah commander in the Lebanese capital Beirut had also led to high tension in the Middle East. According to media reports, the Israeli army is on high alert in anticipation of possible retaliatory strikes following the attacks in Beirut and Tehran.
