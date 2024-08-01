AUA flight to Tel Aviv had to turn back

Lufthansa flight also stopped

AUA's parent company Lufthansa also canceled an onward flight from Cyprus to Tel Aviv during the night for safety reasons. The aircraft had previously landed at Larnaca Airport from Munich as planned in order to fly to Israel with a new crew, a company spokesperson announced according to dpa. However, this onward flight was canceled because Iran had temporarily closed its airspace in the early hours of the morning. Lufthansa therefore did not consider the safety of the flights to Tel Aviv to be guaranteed.