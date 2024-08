Monastery inventory is now going under the hammer!

As we all know, money doesn't stink. That is why the church is also concerned about the utilization of estates. On Saturday, for example, 473 items from a closed monastery will be auctioned off online. "For many years, the Congregation of the Poor School Sisters of Our Lady in Brunn am Gebirge looked after an elementary school, an after-school care center and a nursing home," says Georg Pulling, church expert at Kathpress. The convent was closed in 2012. In order not to leave the inventory to decay, the Aurena team, an internet auction house, offers a wide variety of bizarre objects.