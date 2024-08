16-year-old Düsseldorf talent drowns while swimming

According to the German newspaper "Bild", the U17 player had gone swimming with other youngsters from a soccer camp at Duisburg's Bertasee on Tuesday afternoon. At around 6.30 p.m., the fire department and water rescue team arrived at the scene of the accident to rescue the submerged footballer. Although Opoku-Mensah could have been resuscitated, doctors at the hospital were forced to pronounce his death at around 8.30 pm.