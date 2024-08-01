For 20,000 employees
Wage increase at Amazon: 15 euros from September
The US company Amazon wants to increase the starting wage for employees in logistics by one euro to 15 euros. This was announced by the German Amazon company in Munich. This is to apply from September.
The company has therefore started talks with the works councils. The previous starting salary was 14 euros "and more" - the latter means that actual salaries can vary slightly from region to region.
Annual public transport pass also paid
According to the company, the salary increase will also include support for further training courses worth up to 8,000 euros and a free Germany ticket for regional public transport by bus and train.
In spring, employers and the trade union Verdi agreed on wage increases in several federal states during this year's collective bargaining round in the logistics sector. Amazon management has always rejected collective wage agreements, a long-standing point of contention with Verdi. In Austria, Amazon employees in logistics are paid according to the corresponding collective agreement.
More than 20,000 employees
According to the company, well over 20,000 Amazon employees currently work in logistics in Germany. Including the other divisions, the total number of permanent employees in Germany is set to rise to 40,000 by the end of the year, which would be 4,000 more than last year.
Amazon has expanded its market share in online retail in Germany in recent years and has hired new employees accordingly. In late summer, another logistics center in Horn-Bad Meinberg is to go into operation, preceded by the opening of a new location in Erfurt in May.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
