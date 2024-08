Qualcomm benefits from rising demand for cell phones

Share price up five percent

Qualcomm shares rose by more than five percent in after-hours trading. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones is prompting many consumers to upgrade their devices. They are also increasingly opting for the most technically advanced models in order to be able to use the new functions. Qualcomm has a relatively larger market share in premium cell phones than in other device classes, explained analyst Kinngai Chan from research firm Summit Insights.