Not harmless!
Dangerous fault: recall for 1.8 million Teslas
Tesla has been forced to recall 1.8 million vehicles in the USA because the hood can suddenly fold up while driving and block the view.
According to the US regulatory authority NHTSA, the software in the affected models may not recognize when the hood is unlocked.
Unlike most other cars, Tesla's hood is not additionally secured. Normally, you pull a lever in the interior and then have to feel for another latch on the hood and push it to the side to open it. Or (as with BMW, for example) you have to pull the lever twice to actually unlock the front flap.
With Tesla, you just tap a button on the display and you can open the hood - without any additional safety device. This only works when the car is stationary, but can easily happen accidentally if you touch the screen. After unlocking, the software should prevent the car from moving. However, this is exactly what is not guaranteed in at least 1.8 million vehicles.
This concerns certain Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from model years 2021 to 2024 and Model Y vehicles from model years 2020 to 2024.
The manufacturer has initiated a software update and is informing customers, according to the NHTSA. Tesla explained that customers from China had complained. As a result, the company had also investigated the problem in Europe and the USA. The affected hood latch was produced by Magna Closures in China.
Customers should not be aware of the update; at Tesla it works "over the air", i.e. automatically, without a visit to the workshop. And in principle, it is nothing unusual for such an update to be carried out to improve or repair the car or, for example, to add new functions.
In Europe there is currently no recall due to this error (if this changes: here is Tesla's recall page). Nevertheless, it cannot be ruled out that the problem also exists or existed here and will be rectified unnoticed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.