What you need to know: Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito

Plot: Vitellia wants to avenge her father, the overthrown emperor, and become head of state herself. But Tito is currently standing there. Her insidious plan is to marry him first and then kill him. However, Tito would rather marry the sister of Vitellia's admirer Sesto. So she decides to get Tito out of the way without a marriage license. Sesto, who is so blinded by love that he forgets his friendship with the emperor and starts a storm on the Capitol, is supposed to do it for her. Tito dies in the process - but not. When he finds out, Sesto comes clean. Tito wants to pardon his friend, but he does not want to turn Vitellia in and accepts his death sentence. At the last second, Vitellia confesses everything to Tito and he shows him mercy, which is why the opera translates as "The Clemency of Titus".