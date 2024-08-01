Rapid against Wisla Krakow from 20:30 LIVE

The more than 17,000 spectators should see a similar balance of power today. "It's our job to show them relatively early on which way the game is going to go," said Klauß. They want to generate pressure right from the start. "When we had the ball and got up to speed, they got into trouble," analyzed the 39-year-old. In addition, the clear task was to have more control of the game. Dangerous attacks by the Polish cup winners should be avoided.