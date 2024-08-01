Europa League qualifier
Rapid against Wisla Krakow from 20:30 LIVE
Second leg of the Europa League qualifier: Rapid host Wisla Krakow today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 8.30 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Everything is in place for Rapid to advance to the 3rd qualifying round. Thanks to the 2-1 win in Poland, the Viennese have all the trump cards in their own hands ahead of the second leg at the Allianz Stadium. Even a draw would secure progression. But that doesn't play a role in Hütteldorf's plans, the clear objective is to overcome the hurdle with a home win.
"We have created a reasonable starting position. A lead is always good, but we also want to play a good game and win," said Rapid coach Robert Klauß. Of course, they are also looking at the result.
Two-match ban for Bolla
"We also know that a narrow win or even a draw will be enough for us, but we're not thinking about playing for it," explained the German. His team clearly set the tone in the first game until the exclusion of Bendeguez Bolla, who was suspended for two games, shortly before the break.
The more than 17,000 spectators should see a similar balance of power today. "It's our job to show them relatively early on which way the game is going to go," said Klauß. They want to generate pressure right from the start. "When we had the ball and got up to speed, they got into trouble," analyzed the 39-year-old. In addition, the clear task was to have more control of the game. Dangerous attacks by the Polish cup winners should be avoided.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.