Gswb boss only receives the minimum bonus

As reported, the Gswb owners, the state and the city, will waive the distribution of profits for the first time this year. The 111,664 euros will go towards resident satisfaction. "It makes sense, for example, to have an office that provides active and outreach help in the event of rent arrears and impending loss of housing," says City Vice Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ) as the city's owner representative, adding: "This has proven successful with the city-owned KgL apartments - and even saves the company money because fewer rent arrears have to be written off."