Ticket scandal and co.
Gswb boss only receives the minimum bonus
Parts of the additional payment were canceled at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday. Managing Director Peter Rassaerts only receives 80 percent. In addition, the Managing Director's actions were not approved.
The Annual General Meeting was a tough one for outgoing Gswb Managing Director Peter Rassaerts. As co-owner of the largest non-profit housing association in Salzburg, the city refused to discharge Rassaerts. This discharge is important for a managing director because it releases him from claims for damages that could arise as a result of breaches by the managing director. The Supervisory Board, on the other hand, was discharged on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Peter Rassaerts still has to wait for the report by the organizational development company KPMG on the evaluation and restructuring of customer service. This should be completed by the end of September. Only then will it be possible to relieve him of his duties. Ferdinand Hochleitner is to take over the management from October.
Service center to help with rent arrears
The managing director also had to digest a second piece of unpleasant news on Wednesday. Due to the ticket scandal and the many complaints, he will only be paid the minimum bonus. That is 80 percent of the total amount.
As reported, the Gswb owners, the state and the city, will waive the distribution of profits for the first time this year. The 111,664 euros will go towards resident satisfaction. "It makes sense, for example, to have an office that provides active and outreach help in the event of rent arrears and impending loss of housing," says City Vice Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ) as the city's owner representative, adding: "This has proven successful with the city-owned KgL apartments - and even saves the company money because fewer rent arrears have to be written off."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.