Target: neutral by 2035
35 cities are now joining forces in the climate fight
Zwettl is one of nine towns in Lower Austria that have launched the "Climate Neutral by 2035" mission. The Waldviertel municipality wants to achieve this primarily in the areas of electricity, heating and mobility. At the same time, it wants to benefit from innovative research and technologies in the city network.
The nine cities of Amstetten, Baden, Krems, Mistelbach, Mödling, St. Pölten, Tulln, Wiener Neustadt and Zwettl are those in Lower Austria that want to become climate-neutral by 2035. Zwettl celebrated the launch of the Climate Protection Ministry's project, in which only 35 cities are participating nationwide.
26 municipalities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants
The Waldviertel town is one of 26 smaller ones with between 10,000 and 50,000 inhabitants. "Austria has set itself the goal of being climate-neutral by 2040. This requires ambitious municipal targets," says Mayor Franz Mold, explaining the motivation for taking part. The city has been striving to protect the environment for years. The city network aims to benefit from innovative research and technologies.
Lighting and photovoltaics in the spotlight first
What the 256 km2 municipality has in mind is the total conversion to LED street lighting and using more municipal roofs for photovoltaics. In general, the areas of electricity, heating and mobility are expected to bring the greatest success in achieving climate neutrality.
