Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Target: neutral by 2035

35 cities are now joining forces in the climate fight

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 19:00

Zwettl is one of nine towns in Lower Austria that have launched the "Climate Neutral by 2035" mission. The Waldviertel municipality wants to achieve this primarily in the areas of electricity, heating and mobility. At the same time, it wants to benefit from innovative research and technologies in the city network.

comment0 Kommentare

The nine cities of Amstetten, Baden, Krems, Mistelbach, Mödling, St. Pölten, Tulln, Wiener Neustadt and Zwettl are those in Lower Austria that want to become climate-neutral by 2035. Zwettl celebrated the launch of the Climate Protection Ministry's project, in which only 35 cities are participating nationwide.

26 municipalities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants
The Waldviertel town is one of 26 smaller ones with between 10,000 and 50,000 inhabitants. "Austria has set itself the goal of being climate-neutral by 2040. This requires ambitious municipal targets," says Mayor Franz Mold, explaining the motivation for taking part. The city has been striving to protect the environment for years. The city network aims to benefit from innovative research and technologies.

Lighting and photovoltaics in the spotlight first
What the 256 km2 municipality has in mind is the total conversion to LED street lighting and using more municipal roofs for photovoltaics. In general, the areas of electricity, heating and mobility are expected to bring the greatest success in achieving climate neutrality.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf