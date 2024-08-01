35 cities are now joining forces in the climate fight

26 municipalities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants

The Waldviertel town is one of 26 smaller ones with between 10,000 and 50,000 inhabitants. "Austria has set itself the goal of being climate-neutral by 2040. This requires ambitious municipal targets," says Mayor Franz Mold, explaining the motivation for taking part. The city has been striving to protect the environment for years. The city network aims to benefit from innovative research and technologies.