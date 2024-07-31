Austria & WAC: This is how late the money really comes

Constantly in arrears

At both Austria and WAC, the money always arrives. "But at Klagenfurt, they are always late - you have to reckon with around two weeks," says an insider. When they reached the "Top 6" for the first time in 2022, the players even agreed to receive the non-relegation bonus late. Not a disgrace in itself - but apparently the players had had enough. The fact that the club published a job offer for the accounts department the day after the survey was presented is fitting. . .