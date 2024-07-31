To the "VdF survey"
Austria & WAC: This is how late the money really comes
Because the bosses of Austria Klagenfurt and the WAC prefer to remain silent about the survey conducted by the players' union "VdF", in which the clubs famously performed disastrously, the "Krone" obtained the information elsewhere. What came out of it:
Disastrous, catastrophic - actually a little embarrassing. The whole of soccer Austria makes fun of Carinthia when you read the survey by the players' union "VdF" (see details in the link below). As is well known - the "Krone" reported - Austria Klagenfurt scored the worst of all Bundesliga clubs in the questionnaires filled out anonymously by all their own players, WAC the second worst.
There is a brutal lack of punctuality when it comes to salaries in particular. While the management of the two clubs preferred to keep quiet about this when it was published, the "Krone" obtained the information elsewhere. What came out?
Constantly in arrears
At both Austria and WAC, the money always arrives. "But at Klagenfurt, they are always late - you have to reckon with around two weeks," says an insider. When they reached the "Top 6" for the first time in 2022, the players even agreed to receive the non-relegation bonus late. Not a disgrace in itself - but apparently the players had had enough. The fact that the club published a job offer for the accounts department the day after the survey was presented is fitting. . .
WAC miscalculates the points bonus
And at the WAC? "The money always arrives around the 25th of the month. And then they often miscalculate the points bonus, you always have to ask," says a WAC insider. It goes without saying that this is not Bundesliga quality either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
