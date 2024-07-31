Ismail Haniyeh: Israel kills Hamas political leader

The armed forces had carried out a targeted attack on the man "responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous other Israeli civilians", it said in a statement. The target is Fuad Shukr, who is considered a close advisor to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. According to the US government, he is a member of Hezbollah's highest military body and is also wanted by US authorities for involvement in an attack on US troops in Beirut in 1983. Shukr is one of the highest military commanders in the movement.