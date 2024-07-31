In his residence
Ismail Haniyeh: Israel kills Hamas political leader
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has apparently been killed in an Israeli attack in the Iranian capital Tehran. The Islamists have confirmed the loss of their political leader. This means that the terrorist organization has lost its best-known face.
Hamas spoke of a "treacherous Zionist attack at his residence in Tehran". One of Haniyeh's bodyguards also died. Haniyeh had taken part in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.
The Revolutionary Guards also spoke of an attack on Haniyeh's property. "Early in the morning, Ismail Haniyeh's residence in Tehran was hit, resulting in his death and the martyrdom of one of his bodyguards. The case is under investigation and the results will be announced soon," the Revolutionary Guards announced.
Terrorists announce retaliation
Hamas' threats of retaliation were not long in coming: Haniyeh's murder was a "cowardly act that will not go unpunished", said an official of the Palestinian organization. According to Hamas, Haniyeh's assassination will not achieve its goal.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the killing of his political opponent. The Palestinian factions called for a general strike and mass demonstrations.
Despite his harsh choice of words, Haniyeh was considered by diplomats to be one of the more moderate representatives of the radical Islamic Hamas and responsible for diplomatic activities. Among other things, he negotiated ceasefire agreements. He was based in Qatar, which guaranteed him freedom of travel. Three of his sons were killed in an Israeli air strike.
Israel considers the entire Hamas leadership to be terrorists and accuses Haniyeh, among others, of "pulling the strings of the Hamas terrorist organization". However, it is unclear how much Haniyeh knew in advance about the attack on southern Israel on October 7. The plan, drawn up by Hamas' military council in Gaza, was such a closely guarded secret that some Hamas officials appeared to be shocked at the timing and scale of the attack.
Hezbollah leader apparently dead
The Israeli army is thus likely to have eliminated two high-ranking opponents within a few hours. According to its own statements, the military carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on Tuesday against a Hezbollah leader who is said to be responsible for the shelling of the Golan Heights at the weekend, which left twelve dead.
The armed forces had carried out a targeted attack on the man "responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous other Israeli civilians", it said in a statement. The target is Fuad Shukr, who is considered a close advisor to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. According to the US government, he is a member of Hezbollah's highest military body and is also wanted by US authorities for involvement in an attack on US troops in Beirut in 1983. Shukr is one of the highest military commanders in the movement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.