Opportunity for refugees

From a German course straight to a new job

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 10:00
Companies meet Ukrainian refugees on a career platform. In Salzburg, the shortage of skilled workers is proving to be particularly stubborn.
For the two groups of German learners, it is a welcome change from language courses on Tuesday mornings. The Integration Fund (ÖIF) is organizing a career platform for refugees whose asylum status has already been recognized and who are currently learning German. Among the 40 people interested in the platform are numerous Ukrainian refugees. At the end of June, 1346 Ukrainians were employed in the federal state.

In Salzburg, the company Markas, which is responsible for cleaning in social and educational institutions, is introducing itself. For example, in the state hospital and the Christian Doppler Clinic. The company has around 500 employees in the city of Salzburg alone. The Integration Fund does not want to compete with the employment service.

The staff shortage is easing in the other federal states. But Salzburg is a particularly difficult place to find staff.

Enikö Hazafi, Markas Gruppe

"We don't see ourselves as a job exchange. But we have a lot of people looking for work. And companies keep coming to us looking for employees," says Timo Bovelino from the ÖIF. The job seekers on Tuesday have classic questions for Enikö Hazafi from the Markas Group. What is the salary? What is there to do? What about vacation?

Whether the day was a success will only become clear later. Initial discussions are held. "People often pass the information on to relatives who then start working for us," explains Hazafi. However, finding staff in Salzburg is particularly difficult, says Hazefi, who is responsible for recruitment throughout Austria at Markas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
