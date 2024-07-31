New destinations needed
Passenger numbers plummet! Airport Mecca for runners
Under the leadership of the state and city, Klagenfurt Airport wants to work successfully after the failure of the private investor Lilihill, but of all airports in Austria, it has the largest decline in passenger numbers from January to May. This is one of the reasons why the airport is organizing a running festival in September.
Klagenfurt Airport is experiencing a premiere on September 7, with the Nightrun taking place for the first time from 9 pm. The 5.5-kilometre run will take place directly on the airport's floodlit runway. It is organized by the airport itself, there is a raffle prize-giving ceremony and once a year the airport wants to be in the spotlight with an event away from the daily air traffic.
It is also possible in terms of infrastructure, as the passenger figures for this year are unpleasant. After the Lilihill crash landing, the airport will be operated by the public sector again this year. From January to May 2024, 46,039 passengers were handled at the airport. In January, there was a 47 percent drop in passengers compared to the previous year, and February, March (minus 40 percent each) and May (minus 10 percent) were also well below the previous year's figures. Only April saw an increase of 11 percent. Of all the airports in Austria, Klagenfurt saw the sharpest decline in passenger numbers this year. Of the six red-white-red airports, it is fifth, Linz is last.
Curiously, there was also an airport run in Linz this year, it was a great event with 2552 participants.
"The slump in passengers can also be explained," says Airport Director Maximilian Wildt. "Last year, Dublin, Manchester, Brussels and Cologne were still on offer from January to March, but these connections are no longer available this year." Wildt is trying very hard. A financial subsidy of around 13 million euros is required for 2024. The airport should be back in the black by 2028.
The strongest quarter in Klagenfurt is always the third. Two daily flights to Vienna will be offered again this year. It will also be possible to take off from Carinthia to London, Mallorca, Alicante (Spain) and Paros (Greece), but not daily.
"The fact is that we urgently need new flight connections, but these must be sustainable routes. With destinations that people really want to go to," says Wildt. This year, Klagenfurt Airport wanted to handle 200,000 passengers. This figure has not been reached.
