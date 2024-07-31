Passenger numbers plummet! Airport Mecca for runners

It is also possible in terms of infrastructure, as the passenger figures for this year are unpleasant. After the Lilihill crash landing, the airport will be operated by the public sector again this year. From January to May 2024, 46,039 passengers were handled at the airport. In January, there was a 47 percent drop in passengers compared to the previous year, and February, March (minus 40 percent each) and May (minus 10 percent) were also well below the previous year's figures. Only April saw an increase of 11 percent. Of all the airports in Austria, Klagenfurt saw the sharpest decline in passenger numbers this year. Of the six red-white-red airports, it is fifth, Linz is last.