Children discover the Innsbruck provincial court
Interested children between the ages of ten and 16 were given an insight into how trials are conducted and were allowed to act out a fictitious scenario at Innsbruck Provincial Court. They learned a lot in the process.
What is a witness allowed to say? Why is a defendant allowed to lie? What happens when investigations take years? These and many other questions were explained to children between the ages of ten and 16 not only in theory but also in practice at the "Law simply explained" event organized by the young University of Innsbruck. A few days ago, the youngest children slipped into the role of public prosecutor, judge and defense attorney and were given an insight into a court hearing by Judge Thomas Wallnöfer and Markus Frischhut from the MCI.
Learning a lot from difficult tasks
The little ones were able to experience at first hand that the tasks of the people in court are different and sometimes extremely difficult. "It was great to take part in a trial myself, even if it was difficult to find good arguments for the defendant," says Anna from Mils, who already knows that she wants to be a judge. She tried a boy who was charged with criminal damage to property. "It was really fun to slip into the role of the public prosecutor," adds Sara from Innsbruck: "There's a lot to think about at a court hearing. It's as exciting as a thriller and I'd take part again in a heartbeat!"
As lawyers, we want to raise children's awareness of right and wrong in everyday situations, strengthen their civil courage and awaken their enthusiasm for democracy and the independent administration of justice.
Wissenschaftsbotschafterin Barbara Stibernitz und Markus Frischhut vom MCI
However, the simulation was not just fun, as science ambassador Barbara Stibernitz and Markus Frischhut explain: "As lawyers, we want to raise children's awareness of justice and injustice in everyday situations, strengthen their civil courage and awaken their enthusiasm for democracy and the independent administration of justice."
