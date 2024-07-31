Children discover the Innsbruck provincial court

Learning a lot from difficult tasks

The little ones were able to experience at first hand that the tasks of the people in court are different and sometimes extremely difficult. "It was great to take part in a trial myself, even if it was difficult to find good arguments for the defendant," says Anna from Mils, who already knows that she wants to be a judge. She tried a boy who was charged with criminal damage to property. "It was really fun to slip into the role of the public prosecutor," adds Sara from Innsbruck: "There's a lot to think about at a court hearing. It's as exciting as a thriller and I'd take part again in a heartbeat!"