With Roberto Carlos
Successful start to the Olympics for Stefan Lehfellner
Austria's Stefan Lehfellner started the Olympic dressage competition in Versailles on Tuesday with his horse Roberto Carlos with starting number one. "It was just cool. Opening the Olympic Games is a special thing - as you saw with Roberto Carlos at the beginning, he also felt it was very special," he said afterwards, referring to a moment of shock when he rode in, when his horse was apparently confused by the crowds.
"Thank God I have my techniques to calm him down - and as you saw in the arena, he delivered," he said. The 41-year-old from Upper Austria had come to his first Olympic appearance as a replacement rider for Christian Schumach, whose horse Te Quiero was not fit.
His aim had been "to ride a round with few faults so that the team has the opportunity to qualify solidly for the special tomorrow. Thank goodness I managed that. Basically, I'm super happy." There were a few small things that Roberto Carlos could have done better, "but essentially, if we look at the whole year, he delivered his best Grand Prix today".
Team final? Decision on Wednesday afternoon
Whether the Austrian dressage team will qualify for the team final, the Grand Prix Special, will only be decided on Wednesday afternoon, when Florian Bacher with Fidertraum and Victoria Max-Theurer with Abegglen have also made their appearance. The best ten of the 15 teams will go through to the final on Saturday. "Hopefully we'll manage that - I'm in good spirits."
Advancing "not realistic anyway"
The best 18 of the 60 horse and rider pairs will then compete for the medals in the individual competition on Sunday. For Lehfellner, there is no more trembling in this respect. He finished his group of ten in penultimate place with 68.183 points and therefore has no chance. No need to mope: "For the individual qualifier, it wasn't realistic for me in this group anyway with the expected number of scores required to get into the freestyle."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
