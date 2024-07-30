“Problem bear” dead just hours after shooting order

In Italy, the debate about the coexistence of bears and humans has intensified since the death of the Trentino jogger. Animal rights activists have repeatedly called for people to be made more aware of wild animals or for wildlife corridors to be set up. According to the province of Trento, the number of bears in the area has increased massively since the start of the EU resettlement project "Life Ursus" 25 years ago. Instead of the planned 50, around 100 specimens have settled in the area.