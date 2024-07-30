Constitutional Department
Wind power: authority rejects FP referendum
In the last parliamentary session before the summer, the Freedom Party and Team Carinthia managed to gather the necessary votes for a referendum on wind turbines. Now the authorities are throwing a spanner in the works.
"Should the Carinthian mountains be protected from the construction of further industrial wind turbines?" was the question proposed by the Carinthian FPÖ. The state's constitutional department examined this wording - at the request of Governor Peter Kaiser - and has now come to a conclusion:
The authority has rejected the application for the referendum due to tendentious wording. According to the authority, the application is therefore invalid. FP leader Erwin Angerer will now be sent the application back with a request to reformulate the question so that it complies with the law, according to the government meeting on Tuesday. The Constitutional Service would be happy to support the applicants in this process.
Authority takes issue with the term "industrial wind turbines"
The requirements for a referendum include neutral wording that is not judgmental. "There is particular criticism of the term 'industrial wind power plants' because it is clearly negative," explains Governor Peter Kaiser, adding: "It is also a suggestive question because the word 'protected' makes an assessment!"
At the same time, however, Governor Peter Kaiser emphasizes that the rights of the applicants are not being diminished: "It's simply a matter of correct wording!"
Deadline by the end of the year?
The Freedom Party and the members of Team Carinthia had hoped that the people would be able to decide before the end of the year. Theoretically, the provincial government could already deal with a correct proposal in the next government meeting, so nothing would stand in the way of a referendum by the end of the year.
Provincial deputy Martin Gruber agrees with Kaiser: "We respect the desire for a consultation. But such a consultation must comply with the law!"
