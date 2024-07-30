Wind power: authority rejects FP referendum

Deadline by the end of the year?

The Freedom Party and the members of Team Carinthia had hoped that the people would be able to decide before the end of the year. Theoretically, the provincial government could already deal with a correct proposal in the next government meeting, so nothing would stand in the way of a referendum by the end of the year.

Provincial deputy Martin Gruber agrees with Kaiser: "We respect the desire for a consultation. But such a consultation must comply with the law!"