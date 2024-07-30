The world’s oldest conductor enchants the Festival

Vegetarian food, no alcohol

According to Blomstedt, there is no special recipe for fitness in old age. Neither being a non-smoker nor a vegetarian or not drinking alcohol. "My brother had the same lifestyle as me - and yet he had all the diseases in the world," the self-confessed seventh-day Adventist once told the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper. But music definitely plays a role. "Being a conductor is a good profession to grow old in, because it's always a challenge. You need that when you get older. You just can't overdo it."