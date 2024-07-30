Abominable attack
William & Kate react to horror attack on children
Worldwide horror at the horrific act of bloodshed in Southport. A 17-year-old killed two girls of primary school age attending a Taylor Swift workshop in the resort town with a knife and seriously injured nine others, six of whom are fighting for their lives.
The heir to the British throne, Prince William and Princess Kate, reacted with dismay last night to the horrific crime, in which girls aged between seven and eleven and two dance teachers were attacked.
"Unimaginable"
"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today must be going through," said the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have three children of the same age themselves - and who, like the young girls in Southport, are fans of Taylor Swift.
"Disgusting attack"
"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this horrific and heinous attack. Our thanks also go to the emergency services who, despite the horrific scenes they faced, showed compassion and professionalism when their community needed them most," said William and Kate.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, both known as extremely loving grandparents, also released a statement.
King "deeply shocked"
The statement reads: "My wife and I are deeply shocked by the terrible incident that took place in Southport today. Our heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their loved ones and to all those affected by this truly horrific attack."
The 17-year-old attacker, whose name is being kept secret by the authorities for child protection reasons, was reported to have arrived with a knife in a cab on Monday at the dance studio where a Taylor Swift vacation dance party was being held with yoga, dancing and friendship bracelets for children aged seven and over. The boy is said to have entered the building wearing a black hoodie and stabbed the children without warning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
