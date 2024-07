Water quality too bad! Triathlon postponed

The water quality in the Seine is still not good enough to hold a sporting event. As Robert Michlmayr, Sports Director of the Austrian Triathlon Federation, told APA on Tuesday, the men's competition at the Summer Games in Paris has been postponed until Wednesday. Due to poor water quality, it was not possible to train in the river on Sunday and Monday. Alois Knabl and Tjebbe Kaindl will be competing in the triathlon for Austria.