48 employees tremble
More than €3 million in debt: Bandagist goes bankrupt
Bad news for the 48 employees of Bandagist Gattringer GmbH: on Monday, the company filed an application for restructuring with the St. Pölten Regional Court. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, the liabilities amount to 3.27 million euros.
Bandagist Gattringer GmbH has several locations in Lower Austria, one in Steyr and therefore in Upper Austria - the 48 employees at all of them are now confronted with the fact that their employer is struggling with serious financial problems.
3.27 million euros in liabilities
The company, which operates out of Amstetten, filed an application for the opening of restructuring proceedings on Monday. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, the liabilities amount to 3.27 million euros. "Based on the information available to us, the restructuring plan quota offered is to be generated from the continued operation of the company," says Alexander Greifeneder from KSV 1870.
Slowed consumer behavior, increased costs
What caused the insolvency? Above all, inflation and the associated fall in sales due to changes in consumer behavior are said to have led to the financial difficulties. Added to this were the increased energy costs, wage increases and rising interest rates, which had a negative impact on business operations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.