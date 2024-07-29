Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

48 employees tremble

More than €3 million in debt: Bandagist goes bankrupt

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 16:56

Bad news for the 48 employees of Bandagist Gattringer GmbH: on Monday, the company filed an application for restructuring with the St. Pölten Regional Court. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, the liabilities amount to 3.27 million euros.

comment0 Kommentare

Bandagist Gattringer GmbH has several locations in Lower Austria, one in Steyr and therefore in Upper Austria - the 48 employees at all of them are now confronted with the fact that their employer is struggling with serious financial problems.

3.27 million euros in liabilities
The company, which operates out of Amstetten, filed an application for the opening of restructuring proceedings on Monday. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, the liabilities amount to 3.27 million euros. "Based on the information available to us, the restructuring plan quota offered is to be generated from the continued operation of the company," says Alexander Greifeneder from KSV 1870.

Slowed consumer behavior, increased costs
What caused the insolvency? Above all, inflation and the associated fall in sales due to changes in consumer behavior are said to have led to the financial difficulties. Added to this were the increased energy costs, wage increases and rising interest rates, which had a negative impact on business operations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf