More than €3 million in debt: Bandagist goes bankrupt

3.27 million euros in liabilities

The company, which operates out of Amstetten, filed an application for the opening of restructuring proceedings on Monday. According to Kreditschutzverband 1870, the liabilities amount to 3.27 million euros. "Based on the information available to us, the restructuring plan quota offered is to be generated from the continued operation of the company," says Alexander Greifeneder from KSV 1870.