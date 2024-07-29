Baby gorilla “Jabari” outdoors for the first time

Silverback and dad "Awembe" was the first to appear in the doorway to the outdoor enclosure. Shortly afterwards, "Kibibi" and little "Jabari" ventured out into the outdoor enclosure for the first time. Still a little skeptical, she looked around, holding her arm protectively around her baby. But the baby looked around with great attention and curiosity. There were many new impressions to process: leaves swaying in the wind, the play of sun and shade, green grass, birdsong ....