Visitors thrilled
Baby gorilla “Jabari” outdoors for the first time
Last weekend, the time had finally come: baby gorilla "Jabari", just under three weeks old, visited the outdoor enclosure at Schmiding Zoo for the first time accompanied by his family in glorious summer weather. The visitors immediately took the cute young animal to their hearts.
Silverback and dad "Awembe" was the first to appear in the doorway to the outdoor enclosure. Shortly afterwards, "Kibibi" and little "Jabari" ventured out into the outdoor enclosure for the first time. Still a little skeptical, she looked around, holding her arm protectively around her baby. But the baby looked around with great attention and curiosity. There were many new impressions to process: leaves swaying in the wind, the play of sun and shade, green grass, birdsong ....
New crowd favorite
"It's wonderful to see the offspring go on their first exploratory tour outside," says the gorilla team from Schmiding Zoo. But it didn't just seem to be a great adventure for "Jabari", the zoo visitors also clearly enjoyed watching the cute gorilla boy in the outdoor enclosure. And the three-week-old gorilla immediately became the zoo visitors' new favorite.
Recovering from the heat
As a trip outside in the summer heat can be quite exhausting, the gorillas relaxed in the shade of the trees. Just like gorillas: lying on their backs with their legs up!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
