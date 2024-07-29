Pilot project
Great demand for free contraception
Vorarlberg is once again becoming a model region: Minister of Social Affairs Johannes Rauch presented the details of the pilot project "Informed Contraception in Vorarlberg" (INVVO) on Monday. The project starts on October 1st.
Around 3,500 women will receive contraceptive advice and free contraceptives for a year as part of the pilot project. "More than half of women bear the costs of contraception alone. Many cannot use contraception at all or cannot use the desired method for financial reasons. Access to modern and safe contraceptive methods must not be a question of income," emphasizes Health and Social Affairs Minister Rauch.
Austrian Contraception Report
This assessment is in line with the facts: in June, the Ministry of Health presented the first Austrian contraception report. In the representative survey, half of the women stated that they had to bear the costs of contraception entirely on their own. The most common contraceptive methods among sexually active women in Austria are the pill (42 percent), the condom (40 percent) and the IUD (17 percent).
The aim is to make contraception and contraceptive advice available to women throughout Austria free of charge in the long term.
For over 95% of respondents, reliability is the decisive factor when choosing a contraceptive method. Financial aspects also play an important role. The most effective methods in particular, such as the IUD or hormone sticks, are associated with high costs, which in turn puts many women off. Unfortunately, men all too often shirk their responsibility: "In many cases, contraception is still purely a women's issue. Our goal is to make contraception and contraceptive advice available to girls and women throughout Austria free of charge in the long term. For me, this is part of modern healthcare. The pilot project helps us to gather important data and experience and to establish the necessary structures," emphasizes Rauch.
Contraceptives for every 20th woman in Vorarlberg
The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs is therefore providing 950,000 euros for the research and pilot project. With this budget, around one in 20 women of reproductive age between 14 and 45 in Vorarlberg can be provided with contraceptives and contraceptive advice. From October 1, participants will receive psychosocial contraceptive counseling and, after being accepted into the project and prescribed by their gynecologist, the appropriate contraceptive for their individual needs. Pre-registration is possible directly at the femail "Women's Health" office or online.
Already around 450 pre-registrations
For short-term contraceptives such as the pill, condoms, hormone rings or 3-month injections, the costs are covered for one year. For long-term methods such as the IUD or hormone implant, the costs for the product and insertion are covered in full. Participation in the consultation is voluntary. Interest in the project is extremely high. In the first 24 hours after the announcement, over 200 interested women have already registered. There are currently 450 women registered. Up to 3,500 young girls and women can take part in the project.
It is particularly important to the initiators to reach target groups that often have difficulty accessing such pilot initiatives - such as women at risk of poverty or affected by poverty, women with poor German language skills as well as adolescents and young women. As a first step, the participants are invited to an interview at the femail women's information center. There they receive all the information about the accompanying study by Gesundheit Österreich GmbH. The appropriate contraceptive is then prescribed by the gynecologist in charge and the duration of the prescription is determined. With the doctor's confirmation, short-term contraceptives can be obtained free of charge from the pharmacy. For the use of long-term methods, a further appointment is made at the gynecologist's office.
femail takes over sponsorship
femail will be the most important point of contact for participants throughout the duration of the project: "By implementing the INVVO project, we have taken on great responsibility. Women are already coming to us on the recommendation of their gynecologist. We are particularly pleased about this!", emphasizes femail Managing Director Lea Putz-Erath.
The data collected by Gesundheit Österreich GmbH will be scientifically evaluated - naturally in compliance with strict data protection standards. If the pilot project proves successful, it could soon be rolled out throughout Austria.
