Great demand for free contraception

It is particularly important to the initiators to reach target groups that often have difficulty accessing such pilot initiatives - such as women at risk of poverty or affected by poverty, women with poor German language skills as well as adolescents and young women. As a first step, the participants are invited to an interview at the femail women's information center. There they receive all the information about the accompanying study by Gesundheit Österreich GmbH. The appropriate contraceptive is then prescribed by the gynecologist in charge and the duration of the prescription is determined. With the doctor's confirmation, short-term contraceptives can be obtained free of charge from the pharmacy. For the use of long-term methods, a further appointment is made at the gynecologist's office.