Argument in asylum accommodation ends in hospital

The argument broke out in the asylum home at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. First a 19-year-old Afghan and a 22-year-old Syrian verbally attacked each other, then the conflict turned physical: the 19-year-old hit the Syrian with a plastic broom handle. The latter defended himself and threw a chair towards the Afghan, injuring him on the head. The Syrian in turn suffered skin abrasions and a bite wound in the chest area.