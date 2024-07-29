Duo now in custody
Drug dealers also sold illegal sexual enhancers
1.8 kilograms of cannabis, 20,000 euros in cash, 18 packs of illegal sexual enhancers, plus cocaine, hashish and ecstasy! Police now put a stop to drug dealers in Pinzgau ...
The investigation began back in March and eight men had been in the police's sights for months. The police arrested six people - all of them men aged between 23 and 40 from Bosnia, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria living in Pinzgau.
During house searches, 1.8 kilograms of cannabis, 20,000 euros in cash, 18 packs of illegal sexual enhancers, as well as cocaine, hashish and ecstasy were seized. In addition, the police found twelve cannabis plants in bloom, numerous data carriers, drug scales and large quantities of packaging material in the home of a 23-year-old.
Several criminal offenses
The eight suspects were found to have sold at least 24 kg of herbal cannabis, 1.2 kg of cocaine and 12.6 kg of speed in the past year alone. The sales value amounts to a mid-six-figure sum. The police also seized manslayers, tasers, stun guns, throwing stars and knives in the apartments.
The detectives also cleared up two cases of suppression of documents and violent offenses such as aggravated coercion, continued use of force with grievous bodily harm, dangerous threats and deprivation of liberty.
Two men are still in custody
In the course of the investigations, the detectives tracked down 60 drug users throughout Pinzgau. Two men aged 23 and 40 are being held in Salzburg prison, the other suspects are still at large.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.