Calum Scott: Real pop needs a lot of melancholy

Good luck and bad luck went hand in hand for British crooner Calum Scott in 2024 - at least in Austria. Bad luck got the better of him back in July, when he was due to perform as Robbie Williams' opening act in Carinthia, but the concert had to be canceled the day before due to severe storms. "That was really awful. I had already been ill at a few concerts with him beforehand and somehow managed to pull it off. I was finally fit again before the Carinthia gig and then this." Three weeks later, the 35-year-old shone at the Frequency Festival and provided one of the rarer finer notes in a line-up full of rap and EDM. Scott has long been on a first-name basis with top English stars. In addition to Robbie, he has also toured with The Script, and this summer he is on tour with Ed Sheeran and will be back in St. Pölten's Green Park on August 14. A tour with Take That is also already set in stone.