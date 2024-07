Police dogs Max and Siegfried with a fine nose

Escaped prisoner caught

On Saturday afternoon, police dog "Max" made his grand entrance. As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, a 23-year-old prisoner had escaped from Hirtenberg prison (Lower Austria). In Vorarlberg, he was finally caught in a police checkpoint. Although he was able to evade arrest once again and flee into a field of reeds, he had done the math without "Max". His super nose quickly tracked down the criminal - also thanks to air support from the crew of the "Libelle" police helicopter. The man, who initially appeared extremely aggressive, finally allowed himself to be arrested without resistance after being politely but firmly brought to heel by "Max" with a loud bark.