Blake Lively comes out as a hobby florist
The "Gossip Girl" has a green thumb! Blake Lively reveals on Instagram that the role of florist in her new film "It Ends with Us" was not difficult for her.
The 36-year-old has been an enthusiastic hobby gardener since her teenage years. In a photo series of herself in a greenhouse and with flower arrangements, she revealed: "I thought I was a florist long before I played a florist. I always buy bouquets of flowers from the little supermarket on the corner, re-pot them at home and give them new life."
It was her move to the big city at the age of 19 that sparked her interest in gardening and flower arrangements: "Putting together bouquets became a creative and meditative anchor for me. It combines design with nature and is a multi-sensory pleasure. Whenever I can garden, I feel like the happiest person in the world!"
"I mean that seriously"
As Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are known for taking the mickey out of their fans, Blake added as a precaution: "I'm not joking! I'm serious about the flowers."
Lively and her co-star Isabela Ferrer put together the various flower arrangements in the Instagram pictures themselves: "I love how our personalities speak through the flowers. I'm as proud as a peacock of our bouquets."
In the film, which is based on a bestseller by author Colleen Hoover, Lively plays florist Lily Bloom. She moves back to Boston after her father's funeral and opens her own flower store there. When she learns from her mother's diaries that she was abused during their marriage, she reconsiders her own toxic relationship with a neurosurgeon - and gives her childhood sweetheart another chance.
