Rapid must go to Donaufeld, Salzburg to Toni Polster

Sturm, winners of the competition in the past two seasons, suffered their last defeat in the Cup against Ried. In October 2021, the team from Innviertel won 2:1 in the round of 16 in Graz on their way to the final. 13 consecutive victories have followed since then for Schwarz-Weiß, most recently a laborious 4:2 n.V. in Krems on Saturday.