“We certainly don’t need any wannabe Rambos here”

Within just nine minutes on November 2, 2020, the WEGA special unit put an end to the terrorist situation in Vienna's city center. Commander Ernst Albrecht was among his men during the large-scale operation. "Just 150 meters away from me, my son was treating an injured comrade as a paramedic," says the former Simmering suburb child - as he proudly calls himself - looking back on the fateful day on which the special unit was able to prove its effectiveness in a tragic night of terror.