Carinthian wins world championship title with chainsaw

A separate association was founded for this purpose

Graf founded the Litzlhof forest sports club more than ten years ago. And the school in Lendorf has made a name for itself worldwide. "We have won more medals with our team than the rest of the world. We've won 15 out of 24 national championships," says Graf proudly. It is not without reason that the group is supported by chainsaw brands such as Stihl, Husqvarna and other well-known companies.