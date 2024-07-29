Forest sport in demand
Carinthian wins world championship title with chainsaw
Why this sport is so important for agriculture and forestry and how LFS Litzlhof in Upper Carinthia has become a flagship far beyond Austria's borders.
He changes the chain in just eight seconds. And he can saw off 30 branches from a trunk in just 13 seconds. If anyone has mastered the chainsaw, it is probably the reigning world champion in forestry sports, Mathias Morgenstern!
As a spectator, it looks easier than it is. "This requires mental strength, maximum concentration, physical fitness, body tension, speed and special stamina," emphasizes Armin Graf, trainer and former teacher, during a visit to the "Krone" at the Litzlhof.
A separate association was founded for this purpose
Graf founded the Litzlhof forest sports club more than ten years ago. And the school in Lendorf has made a name for itself worldwide. "We have won more medals with our team than the rest of the world. We've won 15 out of 24 national championships," says Graf proudly. It is not without reason that the group is supported by chainsaw brands such as Stihl, Husqvarna and other well-known companies.
Winning competitions is not our only goal. We want to increase the appreciation of forestry work and the timber industry!
Armin Graf, Trainer des österreichischen Nationalteams für Waldarbeit
But what is the secret to this success?
"We don't have one. We even pass on our knowledge and invite people to training courses. The key is hard training and determination. It's also a matter of the mind!" says Graf, who has mentors look after his students.
Morgenstern knows only too well what his teacher is talking about: "While friends were partying, I spent my youth at competitions, building up my knowledge," says the world champion, who won the title in Estonia in 2023. The full-time pilot has no less a goal than defending his title this year.
Preparations for the World Championships in Vienna in September are in full swing. Six Carinthians will be taking part this year: "With Mathias, Jürgen Erlacher, Michael Ramsbacher, Carina Modl, Martin Weiß and Wolfram Pilgram-Huber, we are in a great position!" says the Austrian forestry coach.
Facts and figures
- Litzlhof is the most successful school in Europe in Waldsport Klassik (forestry work championships) with ten national championship titles and six European championship titles.
- The 50 or so members "saw" up to 60 solid cubic meters of wood per year. The wood is then used as firewood.
- This is a safety event, as the same guidelines apply as for a chainsaw driving license.
What the Upper Carinthian association, which has a good 50 active members, hopes for: "That the World Cup will be a real World Cup. At the moment, forest sports are mainly practiced in Eurasia. We are working on this and want even more countries around the world to take part," adds Graf.
