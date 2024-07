Holidaymakers keep police and mountain rescuers on their toes

A 25-year-old German and his 23-year-old companion set off on a hike in the municipality of Mallnitz on Saturday. The two wanted to walk from the Stockerhütte to the Mindener Hütte. On the descent in the area of the so-called "Koastwände", which are located at 1500 meters above sea level, the - according to the police already exhausted - holidaymakers got into rough terrain and were unable to continue, which is why they made an emergency call at around 5.30 pm.